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White Rabbit Sky Lounge in Los Angeles

White Rabbit Sky Lounge

About

An elegant rooftop lounge with breathtaking views of LA, Skybar offers a glamorous open-air setting with live DJ performances and expertly crafted cocktails. It's a must-visit for a chic, upscale night out.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
+13238486030

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 21:00