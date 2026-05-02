The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles
About
A sprawling estate in Pasadena, The Huntington is renowned for its art galleries, rare book collections, and stunning themed gardens. Whether you're exploring the Japanese Garden or admiring classical art, this destination blends culture and nature.
Contacts
1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, CA 91108
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00