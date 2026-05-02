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The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

About

A sprawling estate in Pasadena, The Huntington is renowned for its art galleries, rare book collections, and stunning themed gardens. Whether you're exploring the Japanese Garden or admiring classical art, this destination blends culture and nature.

Contacts

1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, CA 91108
+16264052100
huntington.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00