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Felix Trattoria in Los Angeles

Felix Trattoria

About

Located in Venice, Felix Trattoria serves handmade Italian kinds of pasta in an intimate and comfortable atmosphere. The chef combines traditional Italian techniques with fresh California ingredients, resulting in an authentic and innovative dining experience. Cuisine: Italian

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
+14243878622

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday17:00 - 21:00
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday17:00 - 21:30
Sunday17:00 - 21:00