Felix Trattoria in Los Angeles
About
Located in Venice, Felix Trattoria serves handmade Italian kinds of pasta in an intimate and comfortable atmosphere. The chef combines traditional Italian techniques with fresh California ingredients, resulting in an authentic and innovative dining experience. Cuisine: Italian
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 21:00
Tuesday17:00 - 21:00
Wednesday17:00 - 21:00
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday17:00 - 21:30
Sunday17:00 - 21:00