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République in Los Angeles

République

About

This all-day French restaurant in a historic LA building offers a modern take on classic French cuisine. Known for its beautiful pastries, brunch and dinner, République creates a warm, inviting atmosphere focused on farm-to-table dining. Cuisine: French

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
+13103626115

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 14:00
Tuesday08:00 - 22:00
Wednesday08:00 - 22:00
Thursday08:00 - 22:00
Friday08:00 - 22:00
Saturday08:00 - 22:00
Sunday08:00 - 14:00