Mastro's Steakhouse in Los Angeles
About
A legendary spot for upscale steak dinners in Beverly Hills, Mastro's Steakhouse is known for its prime cuts, lobster mashed potatoes, and sophisticated ambiance. The elegant interior and live music add to its iconic reputation. Cuisine: Steakhouse
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Accepts cards
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
246 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00