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Mastro's Steakhouse in Los Angeles

Mastro's Steakhouse

About

A legendary spot for upscale steak dinners in Beverly Hills, Mastro's Steakhouse is known for its prime cuts, lobster mashed potatoes, and sophisticated ambiance. The elegant interior and live music add to its iconic reputation. Cuisine: Steakhouse

Features

Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Accepts cards
Wine list
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

246 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
+13108888782

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 22:00
Tuesday17:00 - 22:00
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday17:00 - 22:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 22:00