Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles
About
An iconic seaside restaurant, Nobu Malibu blends Japanese and Peruvian influences under the direction of celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa. With stunning ocean views and elegant interiors, this hotspot offers world-class sushi and signature dishes like black cod with miso. Cuisine: Japanese-Peruvian
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00