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Spago in Los Angeles

Spago

About

Wolfgang Puck's renowned Beverly Hills restaurant offers modern California cuisine with a creative twist. Known for its chic decor and celebrity clientele, Spago features seasonal dishes, fresh ingredients and a globally inspired menu in a sophisticated setting. Cuisine: Californian

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
+13103850880

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday17:30 - 22:00
Wednesday17:30 - 22:00
Thursday17:30 - 22:00
Friday17:30 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00