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Bestia in Los Angeles

Bestia

About

A trendy downtown spot, Bestia offers modern Italian cuisine with a rustic twist. The open kitchen concept allows guests to watch the chefs create handmade pastas, pizzas and innovative charcuterie in an industrial-chic setting. Cuisine: Italian

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
+12135145724

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00