Bestia in Los Angeles
About
A trendy downtown spot, Bestia offers modern Italian cuisine with a rustic twist. The open kitchen concept allows guests to watch the chefs create handmade pastas, pizzas and innovative charcuterie in an industrial-chic setting. Cuisine: Italian
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 23:00
Tuesday17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday17:00 - 23:00
Thursday17:00 - 23:00
Friday17:00 - 23:00
Saturday17:00 - 23:00
Sunday17:00 - 23:00