Catch LA in Los Angeles
About
Located in the heart of West Hollywood, Catch LA is famous for its rooftop dining experience with panoramic city views. The menu features fresh seafood with global influences, including sushi rolls, grilled fish and creative cocktails. Cuisine: Seafood
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
8715 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:00 - 22:00
Tuesday18:00 - 22:00
Wednesday18:00 - 22:00
Thursday18:00 - 22:00
Friday17:30 - 22:30
Saturday17:30 - 23:00
Sunday17:30 - 22:00