The Polo Lounge in Los Angeles
About
Located in the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, The Polo Lounge is a glamorous spot known for its celebrity clientele and luxurious ambiance. The menu features American classics with an emphasis on fine dining, all set against a backdrop of lush greenery and live piano music. Cuisine: American
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Live music
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 23:00
Tuesday07:00 - 23:00
Wednesday07:00 - 23:00
Thursday07:00 - 23:00
Friday07:00 - 23:00
Saturday07:00 - 23:00
Sunday07:00 - 23:00