Gwen in Los Angeles
About
A sophisticated meat-centric dining experience from celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Gwen specializes in fire-roasted dishes and premium cuts. The glamorous interior and world-class butchery make it a standout in the LA dining scene. Cuisine: Steakhouse, European
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday17:00 - 21:30
Wednesday17:00 - 21:30
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday17:00 - 21:30
Sunday16:30 - 20:30