About

Discover the hidden side of Ibiza 🌿✨ From untouched nature, secret beaches and beautiful hikes to amazing foodie spots, the best ice cream and authentic Ibiza parties away from the superclubs — I’ll show you the island beyond the usual tourist trail. I’m also a personal trainer, yoga teacher & massage therapist and can create wellness experiences including yoga, massage, training and paddle boarding. Nature, movement, food, travel, good conversation, hidden gems & the real Ibiza.