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Профиль
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Sarah

Мадриде

Sarah

О гиде

Discover the hidden side of Ibiza 🌿✨ From untouched nature, secret beaches and beautiful hikes to amazing foodie spots, the best ice cream and authentic Ibiza parties away from the superclubs — I’ll show you the island beyond the usual tourist trail. I’m also a personal trainer, yoga teacher & massage therapist and can create wellness experiences including yoga, massage, training and paddle boarding. Nature, movement, food, travel, good conversation, hidden gems & the real Ibiza.

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