About

I still remember the first time I had a proper cocido madrileño at a tiny place in Lavapiés — three courses, hours at the table, and the kind of warmth that made me understand what eating in this city really means. I know every corner of Madrid's food scene, from the old tabernas that haven't changed since my grandmother's time to the chefs quietly redefining what Spanish cuisine can be. My passion is finding the table where the food and the moment come together perfectly — and making sure you leave knowing you didn't miss a thing.