Fabrik in Madrid
About
One of the largest and most famous nightclubs in Spain, Fabrik is located on the outskirts of Madrid and is known for hosting massive electronic music events with world-renowned DJs. The club's industrial vibe and advanced sound system create an unforgettable experience.
Features
Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
Av. de la Industria, 82, 28970 Humanes de Madrid, Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00