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RU

Fabrik in Madrid

Fabrik

About

One of the largest and most famous nightclubs in Spain, Fabrik is located on the outskirts of Madrid and is known for hosting massive electronic music events with world-renowned DJs. The club's industrial vibe and advanced sound system create an unforgettable experience.

Features

Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Av. de la Industria, 82, 28970 Humanes de Madrid, Madrid
+34916156402

Extra Info

HOURS
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00