Fabrik in Madrid
About
One of the largest and most famous nightclubs in Spain, Fabrik is located on the outskirts of Madrid and is known for hosting massive electronic music events with world-renowned DJs. The club's industrial vibe and advanced sound system create an unforgettable experience.
Features
Живая музыка
Коктейльная карта
Вино и пиво
Полный бар
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Contacts
Av. de la Industria, 82, 28970 Humanes de Madrid, Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday 00:00 - 06:00