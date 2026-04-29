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Fabrik in Madrid

Fabrik

About

One of the largest and most famous nightclubs in Spain, Fabrik is located on the outskirts of Madrid and is known for hosting massive electronic music events with world-renowned DJs. The club's industrial vibe and advanced sound system create an unforgettable experience.

Features

Живая музыка
Коктейльная карта
Вино и пиво
Полный бар
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные

Contacts

Av. de la Industria, 82, 28970 Humanes de Madrid, Madrid
+34916156402
www.fabrikmadrid.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday 00:00 - 06:00