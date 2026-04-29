Matadero Madrid in Madrid
About
A contemporary art center located in a former slaughterhouse, Matadero Madrid is a dynamic space for contemporary art, theatre, film and design. It serves as a cultural hub where visitors can experience cutting-edge artistic projects and innovative performances.
Contacts
Pl. de Legazpi, 8, Arganzuela, 28045 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 22:00
Tuesday09:00 - 22:00
Wednesday09:00 - 22:00
Thursday09:00 - 22:00
Friday09:00 - 22:00
Saturday09:00 - 22:00
Sunday09:00 - 22:00