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Casino Gran Vía in Madrid

Casino Gran Vía

About

Located in a historic building on Madrid's Gran Vía, Casino Gran Vía offers an elegant gaming experience with a variety of table games, slots and poker. The casino also features an upscale restaurant and bar, making it a premier destination for those seeking a sophisticated night out.

Contacts

Gran Vía, 24, Centro, 28013 Madrid
+34911711306

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00