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Paco Roncero Restaurante in Madrid

Paco Roncero Restaurante

About

Located in the Casino de Madrid, this two-Michelin-starred restaurant is headed by Chef Paco Roncero. The restaurant offers a cutting-edge gastronomic experience with a focus on molecular cuisine and avant-garde techniques. Cuisine: Avant-Garde

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

C. Alcalá, 15, Centro, 28014 Madrid
+34915321275

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday20:00 - 01:00
Wednesday20:00 - 01:00
Thursday13:30 - 01:00
Friday13:30 - 01:00
Saturday13:30 - 01:00