StreetXO in Madrid
About
A vibrant and edgy restaurant from Chef David Muñoz, StreetXO brings the energy of street food to fine dining. The menu is a fusion of Asian, Latin American and European influences in a lively, open kitchen environment. Cuisine: Fusion
Features
Terrace
Seating
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
C. de Serrano, 47, Salamanca, 28001 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00