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StreetXO in Madrid

StreetXO

About

A vibrant and edgy restaurant from Chef David Muñoz, StreetXO brings the energy of street food to fine dining. The menu is a fusion of Asian, Latin American and European influences in a lively, open kitchen environment. Cuisine: Fusion

Features

Terrace
Seating
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking

Contacts

C. de Serrano, 47, Salamanca, 28001 Madrid

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 02:00
Sunday12:00 - 02:00