We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Saddle in Madrid

Saddle

About

A refined and elegant Michelin-starred restaurant, Saddle offers a contemporary take on classic European cuisine. The luxurious setting and impeccable service make it the perfect choice for a special occasion. Cuisine: Modern European

Features

Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

C. de Amador de los Ríos, 6, Chamberí, 28010 Madrid
+34912163936

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:30 - 00:30
Tuesday13:30 - 00:30
Wednesday13:30 - 00:30
Thursday13:30 - 00:30
Friday13:30 - 00:30
Saturday13:30 - 00:30