Saddle in Madrid
About
A refined and elegant Michelin-starred restaurant, Saddle offers a contemporary take on classic European cuisine. The luxurious setting and impeccable service make it the perfect choice for a special occasion. Cuisine: Modern European
Features
Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
C. de Amador de los Ríos, 6, Chamberí, 28010 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:30 - 00:30
Tuesday13:30 - 00:30
Wednesday13:30 - 00:30
Thursday13:30 - 00:30
Friday13:30 - 00:30
Saturday13:30 - 00:30