Coque in Madrid
About
Coque, a two-Michelin-star restaurant led by Chef Mario Sandoval, offers a unique dining experience that takes guests through different spaces, from the wine cellar to the kitchen. The menu combines modern techniques with traditional Spanish flavors. Cuisine: Modern Spanish
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
C. del Marqués del Riscal, 11, Chamberí, 28010 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday18:30 - 00:00
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday18:30 - 00:00