We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Coque in Madrid

Coque

About

Coque, a two-Michelin-star restaurant led by Chef Mario Sandoval, offers a unique dining experience that takes guests through different spaces, from the wine cellar to the kitchen. The menu combines modern techniques with traditional Spanish flavors. Cuisine: Modern Spanish

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

C. del Marqués del Riscal, 11, Chamberí, 28010 Madrid
+34916040202

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday18:30 - 00:00
Tuesday18:30 - 00:00
Wednesday18:30 - 00:00
Thursday18:30 - 00:00
Friday18:30 - 00:00
Saturday13:00 - 00:00
Sunday18:30 - 00:00