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DSTAgE in Madrid

DSTAgE

About

This two Michelin-starred restaurant, helmed by Chef Diego Guerrero, offers a creative and avant-garde dining experience. DSTAgE is known for its innovative approach to Spanish cuisine, with dishes that challenge traditional concepts and flavors. Cuisine: Creative Spanish

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

C. de Regueros, 8, Centro, 28004 Madrid
+34917021586

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday20:30 - 21:30
Wednesday20:30 - 21:30
Thursday20:30 - 21:30
Friday13:30 - 21:30
Saturday13:30 - 21:30