DSTAgE in Madrid
About
This two Michelin-starred restaurant, helmed by Chef Diego Guerrero, offers a creative and avant-garde dining experience. DSTAgE is known for its innovative approach to Spanish cuisine, with dishes that challenge traditional concepts and flavors. Cuisine: Creative Spanish
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
C. de Regueros, 8, Centro, 28004 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday20:30 - 21:30
Wednesday20:30 - 21:30
Thursday20:30 - 21:30
Friday13:30 - 21:30
Saturday13:30 - 21:30