Ramses in Madrid
About
Designed by Philippe Starck, Ramses is a trendy restaurant serving a mix of Mediterranean and international cuisine. Its stylish interior and lively atmosphere make it a hotspot for Madrid's fashionable crowd. Cuisine: Mediterranean & International
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Contacts
Pl. de la Independencia, 4, primera planta, Salamanca, 28001 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 02:00
Tuesday12:00 - 02:00
Wednesday12:00 - 02:00
Thursday12:00 - 02:00
Friday12:00 - 02:30
Saturday12:00 - 02:30
Sunday12:00 - 02:00