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Sicilian NQ in Manchester

Sicilian NQ

About

Authentic Sicilian restaurant and bar serving traditional favorites such as arancini, pizza fritta, and ricotta cannoli. Brings the flavors and atmosphere of Sicily to Manchester.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

14 Turner St, Manchester M4 1DZ
+441618347800

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00