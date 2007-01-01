Sicilian NQ in Manchester
About
Authentic Sicilian restaurant and bar serving traditional favorites such as arancini, pizza fritta, and ricotta cannoli. Brings the flavors and atmosphere of Sicily to Manchester.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
14 Turner St, Manchester M4 1DZ
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00