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Founder's Hall in Manchester

Founder's Hall

About

Modern beerhouse and restaurant serving cask ales, craft beers, and classic British dishes. Known for its friendly atmosphere and views over Albert Square.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2-10 Albert Square, Manchester M2 6LW
+441612416839

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00