Founder's Hall in Manchester
About
Modern beerhouse and restaurant serving cask ales, craft beers, and classic British dishes. Known for its friendly atmosphere and views over Albert Square.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine list
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2-10 Albert Square, Manchester M2 6LW
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00