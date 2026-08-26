Manahatta Deansgate in Manchester
About
Glamorous New York-style cocktail bar and restaurant on Deansgate. Known for its vibrant party atmosphere, extensive cocktail menu, and popular bottomless brunches.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
188-192 Deansgate, Manchester M3 3ND
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:45
Sunday12:00 - 02:00