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Manahatta Deansgate in Manchester

Manahatta Deansgate

About

Glamorous New York-style cocktail bar and restaurant on Deansgate. Known for its vibrant party atmosphere, extensive cocktail menu, and popular bottomless brunches.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday16:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday12:00 - 03:45
Sunday12:00 - 02:00