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RU

Mana in Manchester

Mana

About

Manchester's first Michelin-starred restaurant in over 40 years. Serves modern British tasting menus with creative seasonal dishes, an open kitchen, and a minimalist setting.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

42 Blossom St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 6BF

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday18:30 - 20:00
Thursday12:00 - 20:30
Friday12:00 - 20:30
Saturday12:00 - 20:30