Franz Mayer Museum in Mexico City
About
The famous museum of decorative and applied arts and design, which houses a collection of silverware, furniture, textiles, and ceramics in the building of a former 18th‑century hospital near Alameda Central Park.
Contacts
Av. Hidalgo 45, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, 06300 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00