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Franz Mayer Museum in Mexico City

Franz Mayer Museum

About

The famous museum of decorative and applied arts and design, which houses a collection of silverware, furniture, textiles, and ceramics in the building of a former 18th‑century hospital near Alameda Central Park.

Contacts

Av. Hidalgo 45, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Guerrero, Cuauhtémoc, 06300 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525555182266

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00