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National Museum of Art in Mexico City

National Museum of Art

About

The famous gallery, the historic building of the former Palace of Communications, and a rich collection of paintings. The museum is located in the center of the capital and houses thousands of works by Mexican masters.

Contacts

C. de Tacuba 8, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
+525586475430

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00