National Museum of Art in Mexico City
About
The famous gallery, the historic building of the former Palace of Communications, and a rich collection of paintings. The museum is located in the center of the capital and houses thousands of works by Mexican masters.
Contacts
C. de Tacuba 8, Centro Histórico de la Cdad. de México, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 18:00