About

I still remember the rush of watching Real Madrid clinch a late-night comeback at the Bernabéu, surrounded by strangers who became friends by the final whistle — that electric feeling is what made me fall in love with Madrid's sporting soul. I know every rooftop pool worth diving into, every sailing day trip from the city's hidden marinas, and every trail where locals actually run when they want to escape the crowds. My passion is making sure you experience Madrid moving, sweating, and alive — not just passing through it.