Smith & Wollensky — Miami Beach in Miami
About
Waterfront steakhouse overlooking the bay. Specializes in steaks and seafood. Elegant interior, ideal for al fresco dining.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Valet parking
Parking
Contacts
1 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday11:00 - 00:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00