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Joe's Stone Crab in Miami

Joe's Stone Crab

About

Legendary restaurant known for its stone crabs. Casual but classy atmosphere. Popular during crab season, October through May.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
+13056730365

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00