Joe's Stone Crab in Miami
About
Legendary restaurant known for its stone crabs. Casual but classy atmosphere. Popular during crab season, October through May.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wine list
Full bar
Private dining
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:30 - 22:00
Friday11:30 - 23:00
Saturday11:30 - 23:00
Sunday11:30 - 22:00