Novikov Miami in Miami
About
Japanese and Chinese restaurant known for its fresh sushi and grilled dishes. Modern interior with oriental aesthetics, ideal for romantic dinners.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00