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Novikov Miami in Miami

Novikov Miami

About

Japanese and Chinese restaurant known for its fresh sushi and grilled dishes. Modern interior with oriental aesthetics, ideal for romantic dinners.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

300 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131
+13054891000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday18:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00