Rusty Pelican Miami in Miami
About
Restaurant overlooking Biscayne Bay. Serves seafood and American cuisine. Perfect for romantic dinners and events. They have an extensive wine list.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3201 Rickenbacker Cwy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00