We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Rusty Pelican Miami in Miami

Rusty Pelican Miami

About

Restaurant overlooking Biscayne Bay. Serves seafood and American cuisine. Perfect for romantic dinners and events. They have an extensive wine list.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3201 Rickenbacker Cwy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
+13053613818

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday10:00 - 22:00