Watr at the 1 Rooftop in Miami
About
Rooftop restaurant overlooking the ocean. Offers Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, emphasis on fresh seafood. Relaxed atmosphere, ideal for al fresco dining.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Cocktail list
Live music
Wine and beer
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
2341 Collins Ave Floor 18, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 01:00
Friday11:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 02:00
Sunday11:00 - 00:00