Da Giacomo in Milan
About
Milanese style restaurant combining Tuscan cuisine with seafood. The menu includes paccheri with swordfish, carpaccio and fresh fish from the market.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
Via Pasquale Sottocorno, 6, 20129 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday12:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00