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RU

Da Giacomo in Milan

Da Giacomo

About

Milanese style restaurant combining Tuscan cuisine with seafood. The menu includes paccheri with swordfish, carpaccio and fresh fish from the market.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Via Pasquale Sottocorno, 6, 20129 Milano MI
+390276023313

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 00:00
Tuesday12:30 - 00:00
Wednesday12:30 - 00:00
Thursday12:30 - 00:00
Friday12:30 - 00:00
Saturday12:30 - 00:00
Sunday12:30 - 00:00