28 Posti in Milan
About
The restaurant offers modern Italian cuisine and natural wines. The menu includes miso rigatoni and savory desserts flavored with bee pollen, charcoal and bottarga.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Via Corsico, 1, 20144 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:30 - 15:30