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RU

28 Posti in Milan

28 Posti

About

The restaurant offers modern Italian cuisine and natural wines. The menu includes miso rigatoni and savory desserts flavored with bee pollen, charcoal and bottarga.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Via Corsico, 1, 20144 Milano MI
+39028392377

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday19:30 - 22:00
Wednesday19:30 - 22:00
Thursday19:30 - 22:00
Friday19:30 - 22:00
Saturday12:30 - 22:00
Sunday12:30 - 15:30