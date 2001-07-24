About

I still remember the first time I watched the Grand Prix from a friend's terrace on the Rocher, the smell of fuel mixing with sea air — that's when Monaco truly got under my skin. I know every marina berth worth booking, every race-day viewing spot the crowds never find, and the best spots to kayak or paddleboard along the coast when the water turns that impossible shade of blue. My passion is getting people moving through this place the way I do — on the water, trackside, or hiking the Tête de Chien with a proper picnic waiting at the top.