Enzo Schoemaecker

About

Every morning I walk through the Fontvieille district before the crowds arrive, letting the light off the Mediterranean tell me what kind of day Monaco is going to be. My passion for the Principality's art scene runs deep — from the intimate exhibitions at the Nouveau Musée National to the private vernissages most people never hear about, I know where the real conversations are happening. For me, culture here isn't confined to the Grimaldi Forum; it lives in the ateliers, the collectors' salons, and the quiet corners that reward those who know how to look.