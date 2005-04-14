About

I used to race karts on the same track where Formula 1 legends have pushed their limits — and that electric feeling never left me. My passion is showing people Monaco through motion: whether we're boarding a yacht at Port Hercule before sunrise, cycling the Corniche, or getting paddock-close to the GP energy that pulses through this place year-round. I know every marina berth, every coastal trail, and every moment when this tiny principality reveals itself as the world's greatest playground for those who love to move through life at full speed.