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RU

Agathe Fossati

Monaco

Agathe Fossati

About

Every morning I walk through the Carré d'Or before the boutiques open, just to read the windows like others read the news. My passion is knowing which local designers are quietly redefining Monégasque elegance — the ones you won't find in a magazine yet — and I love connecting people with those discoveries before they become obvious. For me, shopping here is less about luxury labels and more about understanding the precise, unhurried craft that this tiny place has always protected.

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