About

I still remember the first time I sat down at a corner table at Le Louis XV and watched Alain Ducasse's team carry a single dish across the room like it was a sacred object — that moment changed how I understood what a meal could actually be. In Monaco, the line between cooking and art disappears completely, and I know every kitchen worth trusting, from the hidden terraces where locals eat bouillabaisse on Tuesdays to the dining rooms that require months of patience to get into. My passion is matching people with exactly the right table at exactly the right moment — not the most famous one, but the one they'll still be talking about years from now.