Pavyllon un restaurant de Yannick Alléno in Monaco
About
Restaurant with open kitchen and terrace with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The menu features exquisite French, Mediterranean and European cuisine.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
1 Sq. Beaumarchais, 98000 Monaco
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00