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Pavyllon un restaurant de Yannick Alléno in Monaco

Pavyllon un restaurant de Yannick Alléno

About

Restaurant with open kitchen and terrace with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The menu features exquisite French, Mediterranean and European cuisine.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

1 Sq. Beaumarchais, 98000 Monaco
+37798069898

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday12:00 - 22:00
Sunday12:00 - 22:00