Castelroc in Monaco
About
Restaurant with 50 years of history, serving Mediterranean and traditional cuisine. Magnificent terrace overlooking the Monaco mountains.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Pl. du Palais, 98000 Monaco
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00