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Castelroc in Monaco

Castelroc

About

Restaurant with 50 years of history, serving Mediterranean and traditional cuisine. Magnificent terrace overlooking the Monaco mountains.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Pl. du Palais, 98000 Monaco
+37793303668

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 18:00
Sunday09:00 - 18:00