Quai des Artistes in Monaco
About
Decorated in an elegant Parisian style, it has a summer terrace and a fantastic view of the Principality's main port, Hercule. The restaurant serves seafood specialties.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
4 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 22:30
Tuesday08:00 - 22:30
Wednesday08:00 - 22:30
Thursday08:00 - 22:30
Friday08:00 - 22:30
Saturday10:00 - 22:30
Sunday10:00 - 22:30