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Quai des Artistes in Monaco

Quai des Artistes

About

Decorated in an elegant Parisian style, it has a summer terrace and a fantastic view of the Principality's main port, Hercule. The restaurant serves seafood specialties.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

4 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco
+37797979777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 22:30
Tuesday08:00 - 22:30
Wednesday08:00 - 22:30
Thursday08:00 - 22:30
Friday08:00 - 22:30
Saturday10:00 - 22:30
Sunday10:00 - 22:30