Il Terrazzino in Monaco
About
Italian restaurant with dishes of fresh vegetables, fruits and olive oil. A cozy establishment near the Bosolei border offering authentic flavors of Italy.
Features
Seating
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Rue des Iris, 98000 Monaco
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30