We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Il Terrazzino in Monaco

Il Terrazzino

About

Italian restaurant with dishes of fresh vegetables, fruits and olive oil. A cozy establishment near the Bosolei border offering authentic flavors of Italy.

Features

Seating
Wine list
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Cash
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Rue des Iris, 98000 Monaco
+37793502427

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:30
Tuesday12:00 - 22:30
Wednesday12:00 - 22:30
Thursday12:00 - 22:30
Friday12:00 - 22:30
Saturday12:00 - 22:30