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La Montgolfière Henri Geraci in Monaco

La Montgolfière Henri Geraci

About

A cozy restaurant serving local cuisine in the heart of Monaco, just 200 meters from the Royal Palace. Exquisite food and an authentic atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

16 Rue Basse, 98000 Monaco
+37797986159

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00