La Montgolfière Henri Geraci in Monaco
About
A cozy restaurant serving local cuisine in the heart of Monaco, just 200 meters from the Royal Palace. Exquisite food and an authentic atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
16 Rue Basse, 98000 Monaco
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 21:00
Tuesday12:00 - 21:00
Wednesday12:00 - 21:00
Thursday12:00 - 21:00
Friday12:00 - 21:00
Saturday12:00 - 21:00