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Café de Paris in Monaco

Café de Paris

About

A luxurious restaurant at the famous casino, known for its wide selection of gourmet dishes and elegant atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly

Contacts

Pl. du Casino, 98000 Monaco
+37798067623

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:00 - 01:00
Tuesday08:00 - 01:00
Wednesday08:00 - 01:00
Thursday08:00 - 01:00
Friday08:00 - 01:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 01:00