Café de Paris in Monaco
About
A luxurious restaurant at the famous casino, known for its wide selection of gourmet dishes and elegant atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Pet-friendly
Contacts
Pl. du Casino, 98000 Monaco
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 01:00
Tuesday08:00 - 01:00
Wednesday08:00 - 01:00
Thursday08:00 - 01:00
Friday08:00 - 01:00
Saturday08:00 - 00:00
Sunday08:00 - 01:00