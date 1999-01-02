Ева
Moscow
About
I once spent three consecutive winters training with a synchronized swimming club just to understand how Moscow's elite aquatic scene really works from the inside. I know every private yacht club along the Moscow River, the hidden rowing spots that only locals dare to use before dawn, and which sports complexes actually deserve their reputation. My passion is finding the kind of active experiences that leave you genuinely breathless — not just the polished version you'd find in any brochure.